Celebration of the life of rugby player Paul Heginbotham

A CELEBRATION of the life of former Oldham Rugby Union Club player Paul Heginbotham takes place at Diggle Band Club on Saturday, October 30 from 7pm.

Paul, who lived in Diggle, died suddenly on January 2 aged 63. As Covid lockdown restrictions were in place, it was no possible to hold a wake after his funeral.

Now restrictions have been eased, Paul’s family has arranged a get together to celebrate his life.

Paul wrote poetry and his family has compiled a book of his literary work which will be sold on the night in aid of a men’s health awareness charity.

The retired back row forward was a member of a family dynasty at Oldham RUFC.

Paul was a former first-team captain and later was president in 2005, the club’s centenary season, and a life member.

It was hardly surprising Paul turned to the sport as father Norman was player and coach at the club where his uncle Sidney Heginbotham was also a former player and first-team captain. He also appeared alongside younger brother Mark in the first team at Manor Park.

Paul was raised in the Salem district of Oldham but had lived in Diggle more than 20 years. He worked as an IT consultant.

He left partner Elaine, children Emily and Oliver, brother Mark and sister Olwen.

