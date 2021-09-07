Celebration time at Oldham Leisure Centre’s line dancing group

IT was party time at Oldham Leisure Centre’s weekly line dancing class as customers got together for their postponed ‘Christmas’ party.

They were also celebrating the birthdays of two of its most ‘mature’ dancers – Violet, who turned 94, and Anne, who recently reached 93.

Rachel Holloway, the OCL line dancing instructor, said: “It was time to finally get our dancing shoes on for a special party.

“We set out tables for refreshments and encouraged everyone to wear seasonal jumpers; we even had a Christmas tree!

“Of course, a party wouldn’t be a party without dancing, and we all enjoyed our favourite line dancing routines.

“It was also fantastic to raise a class and say happy birthday to the lovely Violet and the amazing Anne. Both ladies love to dance.

“The line dancing classes are an extremely popular session, and I love leading the classes. The music is great, there are a lot of laughs and everyone is welcome.”

Violet, a former ‘cotton mill girl’, from Middleton, visits the leisure centre weekly with her daughter-in-law and has been attending the line dancing classes run by (OCL) for around six years.

She said: “It was so wonderful to celebrate my birthday with my friends and the wonderful staff at OCL; my flowers are beautiful.

“I love to line dance for the music, the choreography and of course the great company! It felt as if Christmas had come early, rather than being delayed.

“I feel very special. Age is just a number. I try not to let it slow me down. I’m still so interested in life, going places and meeting people. Being active and fit keeps me younger. My strong faith is the secret of my long life.”

Stuart Lockwood, Chief Executive, OCL, said: “We are so proud of our dancers. The people of Oldham really know how to move!

“Everyone really enjoyed the special line dancing party, and we presented both Violet and Anne with a bouquet of flowers to celebrate their birthdays.

“Violet and Anne are testimony to how important a healthy body and attitude can be to an individual’s overall wellbeing. These inspirational women prove that age or physical ability isn’t a barrier to exercise.

“But more than just physical activity, these classes offer a safe space to meet people, to chat and to make friends.

“The team at OCL pride themselves on being inclusive and welcoming to all, and we work hard to provide a range of classes and activities suitable for everyone, whatever their age, background or ability.

“We understand that each of our customers have individual fitness requirements and goals and our team of experts are here to help, guide and support them.”

Find out more about OCL online: https://oclactive.co.uk

