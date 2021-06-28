Ceremonies mark centenary of Royal British Legion

THE 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion was marked with poignant services across the country including in Saddleworth and Lees.

The public could not gather due to coronavirus restrictions but members of the local branches organised small services to commemorate the day.

On May 15, 1921, representatives from four national organisations of ex-servicemen laid a wreath bearing each of their badges at London’s Cenotaph.

This gesture officially united them to form the British Legion, supporting those who had suffered as a result of service during the First World War.

A century on, this tribute was replicated across the country.

In Uppermill, the RBL Saddleworth Branch held a small ceremony which was conducted by Rev John Rosedale at the memorial in St Chad’s Gardens.

He was joined by Alison Clowes (RBL Saddleworth Branch vice-chair) Joe Hughes (RBL Saddleworth Branch secretary) and Rev Ken McNally for the laying of a wreath and prayers.

In Lees, there was a quiet ceremony at the village’s war memorial organised by the RBL Lees and District Branch, including laying their wreath and the standards on parade.

The ex-servicemen who laid the wreath were Mark Dean (ex RAF), Neil Bould (ex Army) and Ian Holland-Boulton (ex RAF).

