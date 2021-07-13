Chain reaction! Approval sought for toilet block café plans

OWNERS of a potential new addition to the Greenfield café scene will hope future customers spend more than a penny.

Plans have been lodged with Oldham Council to transform derelict public toilets at the Clarence roundabout into a café serving sandwiches, snacks and coffee.

The move come six years after the Independent first revealed proposals to re-develop the site.

Since then the village has welcomed other new ventures offering a wide choice of food and drink options to locals and visitors.

But with footfall at Dovestone reservoir on the increase, applicant John Metcalfe from Uppermill clearly feels there is still scope to cash in on the beauty spot’s popularity.

Saddleworth Parish Council’s planning committee has already recommended rejection on traffic grounds.

However, a planning and design statement confirms there are no plans to include parking facilities at the ex-lavatory block standing at the junction of Holmfirth Road and Manchester Road.



The document states: “…part demolition of an existing vacant property and partial rebuild to a purpose-built café with outdoor seating area for the operational of light refreshments, sandwiches, coffee and snacks.

“The proposed development….proposes the re-use of a vacant building which is at risk of becoming derelict and falling into further disrepair in order to provide a facility that will allow a new local business to emerge within the Greenfield village.

“No parking will be provided as to discourage vehicles from parking near a busy junction.

“It is intended the café will capitalise on the passing trade from pedestrians on foot who will be walking to Dovestone reservoir who would normally park further down Manchester Road and Chew Valley Road. Customers will also arrive via train to Greenfield Station.

“There are no adverse impacts associated with the proposed development, rather there are significant benefits.”

The application has gone forward to Oldham Council’s planning department for consideration.

John and wife Caroline, a former Saddleworth florist, submitted a winning sealed bid for the loos and bus shelter back in 2015.

