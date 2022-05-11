Champions of Brass bring unique concert to Uppermill

A SPECIAL concert featuring some of the best brass band players around is coming to Uppermill next month.

Champions of Brass formed only three months ago, bringing together top players and conductors to entertain audiences.

And they are taking to the stage at the Civic Hall for only their second performance ever on Saturday, May 14, starting at 7.30pm.



Compere for the night will be BBC Radio Leeds Yorkshire Brass presenter David Hoyle.

Phil Beckwith, of Champion Brass who organised the event, said: “Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to see the best of the best right here in Uppermill.

“The programme is going to be excellent and I am really looking forward to seeing them play.

“Many top players who have earned every honour in the brass band world between them will be turning out including Alan Morrison, Sandy Smith, Simon Gresswell, Lucy Cutt, Kevin Crockford, Shaun Crowther, Morgan Griffiths, Nick Hudson, Lee Rigg, David Pogson, Colin Brooke and Michael Dodd.

“And they are led by Dr Robert Childs, a musical director of great esteem with many top bands especially The Cory Band, Black Dyke, Grimethorpe Colliery Band and others.”

Tickets cost £12 and are available from Phil Beckwith 07976 165815, Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill or post offices in Uppermill, Delph, Diggle and Greenfield.

The concert is the second in a series of three presenting ‘The Very Best of Brass’, with the first seeing the Black Dyke Band with musical director Dr Nicholas Childs perform in Uppermill in April.

Phil added: “We had a fantastic night of music with the Black Dyke Band and it was almost a full house.

“Thank you everyone for attending for supporting us as things get back to normal after the pandemic.”

The third concert is on Saturday, June 11 when it is the turn of the Fairey Band, with MD Adam Cooke, and special guests Brass Band Emmental from Switzerland.

Tickets cost £13 and will be available after the Easter Bank Holiday from Phil Beckwith on 07976 165815, Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill or post offices in Delph, Diggle, Greenfield and Uppermill.

