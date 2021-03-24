Chapel of unrest: Developer’s apartment plan hits new snag

A SWISS-BASED property developer is determined to proceed with her ambitious redevelopment plans for Delph Independent Chapel despite suffering a double setback.

The project to turn the building at the corner of Delph Lane and Hill End Road into apartments has occupied more than 10 years of Dr Paula Rothermel’s life.

Local opposition, the loss of funding and now a new planning set-back have thwarted the former Delph resident’s proposals for the village landmark.



The chapel, last used for worship in the late 1980s, has become a target for vandals, boarded up windows now ripped open, exposing the interior to the weather.

The adjacent burial ground, which includes three Commonwealth War Graves, is still in use with the most recent funeral taking place in December.

However, the graveyard is littered with memorial stones – some more than 250 years old – others cracked and stacked on top of each other.



A forlorn monument remembers three members of the Shaw family from the now demolished Shaw Hall at Grasscroft including four-year-old Platt Shaw, who died in 1849, and his sister Hannah, aged one.

The Independent has learned planning permission for seven apartments – granted in 2017 – has now lapsed.

But outline planning permission in April 2018 for two houses on adjacent land, which Dr Rothermel says are needed to finance the main plan, remains in place.

However, her application to alter the car parking configuration for the homes, was rejected on January 22.

Speaking to the Independent from Switzerland, Dr Rothermel confirmed she would appeal the decision.

She said: “I need to build the two houses to finance the chapel. I have a funder and a building firm to do it.

“But I can’t do it unless I can move the two spaces and Oldham Council say I can’t. They know I need to build the houses to finance the chapel.



“As soon as the chapel is renovated then there should be money from the sale of the apartments to put into the graveyard.

“I have been trying, mainly since 2007, to get the place renovated but it has been an uphill struggle.

“I am trying to make the chapel a nice place to look at and have a village graveyard that is something to be proud of. I have never had any plans to dig up any graves.

“If I had had support from the community for what I was doing it would have been done completed by now and people would be living in there.

“I am a very community minded person and there is nothing to stop anyone building houses over that graveyard. The one thing that does is I retain it.

“I lived in Delph for 12 years. My husband and I planned to have one of the apartments.

“Not once as anyone said it is a nice thing what you want to do.

“The Chapel will go for demolition if it is sold. That is certain. It is not listed even though I tried.

“I feel morally obliged to pursue the project and if I can’t pursue the project there is no money to do the graveyard. So, I would have to sell it.”

A spokesperson for Oldham Council said: “Planning permission has previously been granted for conversion of the chapel into apartments, which has recently expired. There is a separate planning approval for two houses.

“An officer will visit the site in order to assess its current state of repair and whether any remedial action can be taken.”

The Independent asked the Congregational Federation, who sold the building and grounds, for a comment.

