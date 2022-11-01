Charities’ three cheers for Beer Festival funds

SADDLEWORTH Royal British Legion will raise a glass to toast former soldier Peter Archer after receiving a welcome £600 donation.

Peter, who served with the now defunct First Battalion Queen’s Regiment, is co-organiser of the Saddleworth Beer Festival.

The two-day event returned to Boarshurst Band Club in Greenfield last month for the first time since a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were brews from up and down the country, including old favourites such as Jaipur from Thornbridge and Mary Jane from Ilkley, as well as new additions including ones from Chapel Brewery at Chapel-en-le-Frith and Zapato Brewery in Huddersfield.

And a vanilla stout was specially brewed by Richard Thomas, a consultant brewer who used to be at Greenfield Brewery and Donkeystone.

After a deduction for costs Peter, who runs the festival with Jonny Frankell, was able pay the amount to Saddleworth RBL via vice chairman, Alison Clowes.

“I served 21 years and joined the Legion when I came out,” said Peter. “It is a very worthy cause and I give them a donation every year.

“We had 14 beers and one cider at the Festival which was attended by around 130 people. I would describe it as a qualified success and my intention is to run it again next year.

“I would like to thank all our sponsors, including members of Saddleworth Round Table, and to band club steward, Linda Finan. Without them, it wouldn’t have been possible.”

Alison said of the donation: “We have got two big events coming up in the next couple of years: the 100th anniversary of the Pots and Pans memorial next year and then the branch’s 100th anniversary.

“So donations like this one are very welcome and we thank Peter for supporting us.”

Two further donations were made to Oldham Mountain Rescue Team and the Queen’s Regiment Benevolent Fund.

Peter visited OMRT at their Greenfield base where they gave him a tour to show him how much things have changed in the 50 years since he was in the team.

OMRT leader Rob Tortoishell said: “Everyone at OMRT is hugely grateful for these donations which help us to continue to help others.”

