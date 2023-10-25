Charity close to local police’s hearts benefits from show funds

A CHARITY close to the hearts of the local policing team has received a donation from the proceeds of this year’s Wellifest Music and Saddleworth Show.

The event’s committee gave £200 to the PC Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund – which works with young people under the age of 21 who have suffered the loss of a relative through violent crime.

The charity is based in Saddleworth, where the late Nicola was from, and was founded by her father Bryn.

He thanked the Saddleworth Show committee for the donation and the Saddleworth and Lees Neighbourhood Police Team for their nomination.

Bryn said he already has an idea of where the money could be spent, on supporting a young person who had only recently suffered the violent loss of a parent.

Sergeant Connor Brook, from the local neighbourhood policing team, said the charity was chosen as a tribute to Nicola and in honour of colleagues who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

The cheque was presented to Bryn by Sergeant Brook and Saddleworth Show committee member Clint Elliott.

The cooperation of the local police is key to the success of the Wellifest Music and Saddleworth Show, which are always popular occasions.

They are organised by the Saddleworth Show committee and sponsored by the local Rotary Clubs of Saddleworth and Oldham Metro.

Arrangements for next year’s events on June 29 and June 30 are already under way.

