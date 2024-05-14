Charity concert at Saddleworth church

A CONTRASTING programme of music will be performed at a charity concert at a Saddleworth church, which everyone is welcome to attend.

Orchestrated by Adrienne Pyne and Stephenie Leung, the concert is at Christchurch in Friezland on Sunday, May 19, at 4.30pm and will last around an hour.

Adrienne – a member of Pennine Singers who has an ABRSM Diploma – started working with Stephenie – an RNCM graduate who also teaches piano – during the Covid-19 lockdown. They have so far performed in their hometown of Glossop and at Buxton Festival Fringe.

Audiences will be able to enjoy three varying song cycles – starting with Edvard Grieg’s Songs Opus 48 from 1889 which explores love’s highs and lows.

That’s followed by a rare opportunity to hear Samuel Barber’s complete Hermit Songs Opus 29 from 1953, and then John Ireland’s ‘The Land of Lost Content’ from 1921 which considers the impact and aftermath of war in six settings of poems from A.E. Housman’s A Shropshire Lad in 1896.

There will also be a chance to hear Stephenie’s accomplished solo performance of 2 Novelettes FT 47 by Francis Poulenc.

Admission to the concert is free but donations are welcome, which will go to the environmental charity A Rocha UK, which works within the wider Christian community. There will be tea and cake available afterwards.

