Charity has 100 defibrillators to give away

LOCAL football clubs are being given the chance to receive a free defibrillator.

The Grassroots Debrillator Programme, which is supported by Red Sky Foundation, has 100 of the life-saving devices to give away.

They are looking to support clubs and venues which regularly host football for multiple teams and age groups.

Red Sky Foundation was awarded full charitable status in 2020 after being created by Sunderland couple Sergio and Emma Petrucci to give something back after their daughter Luna received life-saving open heart surgery at the Children’s Heart Unit in Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.



They have raised more than £600,000, funding state of the art cardiac machinery and equipment as well as funding a public access defibrillator project installing over 100 units and educating thousands of people of all ages in the benefits of CPR and early defibrillation.

After a recent Red Sky Ball fundraising dinner held in the North East raised more than £120,000, Sergio and Emma realised the urgent need for extra defibrillators at grassroots level football and they have decided to give away 100 defibrillators to grassroots football clubs along with unlimited access to free defibrillator and CPR training.

They are partnering Team Grassroots, the UK’s largest independent grassroots football organisation, to help with the roll out of the programme.

Sergio said: “Using early CPR and defibrillation on a person in sudden cardiac arrest can increase their chances of survival from seven per cent to over 75 per cent so it’s vital that every club possible in the UK has access to a defibrillator via the Grassroots Defibrillator Programme.”

Paul Kirton, founder of Team Grassroots, added: “Red Sky Foundation’s incredibly generous donation will help clubs play with confidence and give them the peace of mind knowing that life-saving equipment can be made available, should it be required.

“The NHS and UK Government’s defibrillator fund has overlooked grassroots football clubs, which are not eligible for funding.

“The demand for the equipment is huge. Previously we have received more than 5,000 applications for 100 defibrillators, confirming the demand and lack of affordability among grassroots clubs who continue to struggle through to keep clubs afloat.”

• All grassroots clubs can apply online for a defibrillator at www.teamgrassroots.co.uk/grassroots-defibrillator-programme-supported-by-redskyfoundation/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

