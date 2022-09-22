Charity night in Delph raises funds for OMRT

A SPANISH Tapas evening helped raised vital funds for a group much closer to home.

The event was one of the monthly ‘food cruise’ charity nights at The White Lion in Delph put on by landlord Alan Warrior and his team.

Their Spanish-themed occasion raised £700, which was donated to Oldham Mountain Rescue Team.

The voluntary organisation provides a rescue service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and is funded almost entirely by public donations.

Pictured (L-R): Andy Hadfield (OMRT member), Alan Warrior (landlord of The White Lion) and Lee Briggs (OMRT member).

