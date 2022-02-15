Charity partnership to help families supported by Francis House Children’s Hospice

A NEW charity partnership will help raise vital funds to benefit families caring for a seriously ill child across Oldham and Greater Manchester.

Supermarket giant Morrisons and charity Together for Short Lives have teamed up as part of a flagship three-year-partnership to help children’s hospices across the region.

Francis House will be twinned with more than 20 Morrisons stores in a 30-mile radius of the Didsbury-based hospice including Chadderton and Dukinfield.

Francis House fundraising officer Julie Williams said: “We are very excited to be part of this national partnership and are looking forward to working with all of the Morrisons stores.

“Francis House touches the lives of more than 550 families who are caring for a child with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition.

“We are here for the whole family through their good days, their tough days and their last days.

“The partnership will mean communities, Morrisons colleagues and customers will be supporting families who are facing the toughest of challenges and helping them make the most of every moment that they have together.”

Every Morrisons store is calling on local shoppers to join them for their ‘Butterfly Bonanza’ between February 14-27 when fundraising activities will mark the launch of the partnership.

Together for Short Lives CEO Andy Fletcher said: “Hearing the news that your child is seriously ill is devastating – families can be left feeling scared and alone.

“I can’t tell you what a difference this amazing new partnership will make for these families. Knowing that Morrisons colleagues up and down the country are on their side, means the absolute world.

“The money raised will give families access to vital care from local children’s hospices and help them to spend less time worrying and more time making memories together.

“It will also enable us to reach thousands more families caring for a seriously ill child who need support.”

Every year Francis House organises an Easter chick appeal involving the sale of thousands of knitted chicks to local schools and businesses to raise vital funds. In the run up to Easter Morrisons shoppers can get involved by donating crème eggs used to fill the chicks at their local store.

Morrisons CEO David Potts says: “Together for Short Lives is an amazing charity which supports families through immensely difficult times, and hearing the very important stories from families who have received their support was incredibly moving for everyone at Morrisons.

“I’m really looking forward to our partnership with Together for Short Lives and helping to raise vital funds to support families with seriously ill children and the wonderful hospices that care for them.”

