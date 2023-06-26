Charity shares funds for local and international good causes

A HOMELESSNESS charity has shared £7,939 with local and international good causes as an act of solidarity.

On Saturday, June 24, Emmaus Mossley, based at Longlands Mill on Queen Street, hosted a Solidarity Sale and donated 100% of takings from their Secondhand Superstore to Emmaus International for worldwide solidarity programmes. £3,939 was raised on the day and the funds will be used to support people and communities in desperate need.

In addition, Emmaus Mossley has recently shared out the proceeds from their 25th Birthday Carnival charity event which took place last November. The charity donated £3,000 to Mossley Food Bank, £1,000 to Mossley Town Team, and £1,000 to Mossley SOUP.

Gary, one of 26 people supported at Emmaus Mossley, said: “Since I joined Emmaus, I’ve learned the value of solidarity and how much of a positive effect it can have on people’s lives. When you take action to help those less fortunate than yourself and see the impact it has, it gives you a good boost.”

Emmaus Mossley supports people who have experienced homelessness by providing them with a home, work, companionship and individual support. Solidarity is central to the ethos of Emmaus, and everyone involved at the charity is encouraged to embrace solidarity to support people in greater need.

Emmaus Mossley is one of 30 Emmaus communities across the UK and part of a worldwide Emmaus movement. Created in 1971 by Emmaus founder Abbé Pierre, Emmaus International brings together 425 Emmaus groups across 41 countries, united in their mission to support vulnerable and marginalised people.

Alison Hill, CEO at Emmaus Mossley, said: “The majority of the funds we raise at our Secondhand Superstore are used to sustain our charity and the support we offer to people who have experienced homelessness. We hold one Solidarity Sale each year and as a community, we decided to donate all the money raised from our 25th anniversary event to local good causes.”

“The ethos of solidarity is at the heart of Emmaus. As well as the funds we donate, our companions – the people we support – often volunteer to carry out acts of solidarity in the local area and abroad. Working with local partners, we also regularly donate furniture and other items to support vulnerable people and families.”

To find out more about Emmaus Mossley, visit https://emmaus.org.uk/mossley/

