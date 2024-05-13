Charity’s fashion show and sale to highlight reuse

ALTERNATIVES to fast fashion will be showcased and up for grabs, all in support of a homelessness charity.

Emmaus Mossley will be holding its latest Sustainable Fashion and Sale from 6pm on Thursday, May 23, at the charity’s large Secondhand Superstore in Longlands Mill on Queen Street.

A catwalk parade of quality pre-loved garments followed by a sale on all women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, along with shoes and accessories.

Emmaus Mossley supports people who have experienced homelessness by providing them with a home, companionship, tailored support and work opportunities.

Hazel Hodkinson, Retail Manager at Emmaus Mossley, said: “Across the UK, we buy more clothes per person than any other country in Europe. Fast fashion remains a big issue but we’re starting to see more and more people cotton on to the benefits of being thrifty and shopping secondhand.

“Here at Emmaus, we receive lots of donations of quality clothing and are keen to showcase them at their best to encourage more people to shop more sustainably. Our Emmaus Sustainable Fashion Show & Sale will build on the success of last year’s charity fashion event and all proceeds raised will go to support the Emmaus Mossley charity.”

The event’s catwalk parade will include designer brands and hand-picked vintage garments for people of all shapes and sizes. Guests will then have the chance to browse Emmaus sale rails and take advantage of the Boutique Emmaus area, filled with quality and affordable second hand items.

Tickets to the Sustainable Fashion Show & Sale are limited and priced at £3, available in advance from the main desk on the ground floor of the Secondhand Superstore.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

