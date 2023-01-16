Chelsea Flower Show beckons for Hartley Botanic

A GREENFIELD-BASED glasshouse and greenhouse manufacturer will show off its skills one again at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show.

Hartley Botanic will have a ‘Feel Good’ stand at the world-renowned event featuring four of its handmade aluminium structures from May 23-27.

And they say it ‘will be both uplifting and mood-boosting, with visitors able to enjoy its beautiful, handmade glasshouses and greenhouses within a garden design scheme which delivers a much-needed psychological boost.’

The manufacturer is continuing its partnership with last year’s team, which contributed to the award of five stars from judges in 2022.

Llevelo Garden Design provide the design and styling, with Stewart Landscape Construction in charge of building and planting.

And there will be a nod to the financial issues gripping the country as structures featured will be in keeping with a more restrained approach to consumer spending.

Tom Barry, chief executive of Hartley Botanic – which is based on Wellington Road – said: “We expect the magic and exuberance of Chelsea to provide some welcome escapism for visitors for what continues to be a very challenging time for most, and our aim is to heighten this effect on our tradestand.

“We want our tradestand to make visitors ‘feel good’ and to provide a moment of happiness and light relief.

“Many people will be drawing on the invigorating and joyful properties of their gardens and our tradestand’s design and theme will allow them to do the same.”

Hartley Botanic, which was founded in 1938 by brothers Vincent and Norman Hartley following their ground-breaking aluminium Greenhouse design.

Strictures have been commissioned, among others, by the RHS, the National Trust, Kew Gardens, Glasgow Botanic Gardens, Massachusetts Horticultural Society and Oxford Botanical Gardens. Its entire product range is endorsed by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Customers interested in purchasing a Hartley Botanic Greenhouse should visit: www.hartley-botanic.co.uk or call 01457 819 155 for more information.

