Children’s group helps raise £4,042 for NHS by Singing a Rainbow

HARTBEEPS Saddleworth and Tameside was one of more than 100 Hartbeeps groups that raised £4,042 in total for the NHS by Singing a Rainbow. Inspired by the beautiful pictures of rainbows seen in windows and on pavements across the UK during the coronavirus lockdown, they ran a free rainbow-themed class suitable for all children aged 0-5.

Stephanie Spike, owner of Hartbeeps Saddleworth and Tameside, said: “People have been loving our online sessions and we wanted to take this opportunity to give something back to our amazing NHS.”

The 20-minute session included classic children’s songs including ‘Sing a Rainbow’ and ‘Zoom to the Moon’ as well as some of the most popular songs from Hartbeeps classes.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone, and those with young children and newborn babies can feel particularly vulnerable and isolated without their support networks,” added Stephanie.

“We wanted to not only support the NHS but also bring smiles, laughter, music and dancing into everyone’s homes.”

With more 40,000 people watching across the country, they certainly achieved that aim.

