Children’s poetry festival set for record year

This year looks like being a record one for the annual Oldham Primary Schools Choral Speaking Festival.

More than 80 classes involving over 2,000 children from all over the borough – including in Saddleworth – are set to take part over March 5, 6 and 7.

The festival, the largest of its type in Europe, is designed to help children increase their enjoyment of poetry, and enhance their understanding and appreciation of it by the imaginative interpretation of their chosen poems.

Oldham Metro Rotary first started the Choral Speaking Festival in 1985, so this year marks the 38th year.

Since its inauguration, over 60,000 children aged four to 11 years old have taken part, in what is believed to be the second largest festival of its kind in the world.

A spokesperson for Oldham Metro Rotary said: “The event is a festival, not a competition, where children recite poetry to their highest standard and for enjoyment.

“The excitement and enjoyment can be seen on the faces of those taking part, as well as the reaction of the teachers and audiences.

“There is a wide range of poetry recited but one characteristic has been consistent – humour.

“For most of the years, the home of the Choral Speaking Festival has been the Oldham Coliseum Theatre. We are saddened by its closure but we have secured a new venue – the Queen Elizabeth Hall.”

Oldham Metro Rotary organise the publicity, invitations, sessions, appointment of the adjudicator and ensure the days run to schedule to ensure all children enjoy the performances on the day.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

