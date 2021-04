GENEROUS Denshaw residents ensured scores of children didn’t go without eggs this Easter.

Thanks to their efforts and organisers Jodie Simpson and Jane Ireland, youngsters at The Royal Oldham Hospital and Francis House Children’s Hospice received seasonal chocolate treats.

Jodie helped collect 161 Easter eggs for children at the Royal Oldham while more than 100 crème eggs were donated for Francis House thanks to Jane’s efforts.

