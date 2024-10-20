Choir tunes up for show-stopping Autumn Concert

A GROUP of esteemed local musicians are fine-tuning their repertoire for their next noteworthy performance.

Oldham Choral Society is pitching to the local community to come and enjoy its Autumn Concert.

The choir, led by Musical Director Dr David Cane, will be performing Gounod’s Mass of St Cecilia and Autumn from Haydn’s Seasons.

Accompanying the choir will be all-female string quartet Mercury Strings, as well as soloists Hayley Swanton (soprano), Sean Ruane (tenor) and Graham McCusker (baritone).

Duncan Robertson will be on the piano and Gary Hulme on the organ.

Distinguished organist Jonathan Scott, who is now a Patron of the Society, said: “As a local musician, it is wonderful to see that the continuing musical heritage of Oldham is thriving through the choir’s activities and performances. I look forward to supporting them for many years to come.”

The concert is on Sunday, November 3, at 4pm in Oldham Parish Church on Rock Street.

Tickets are £10 each – and £1 for children aged 12 or under. They are available from choir members, the choir’s ticket secretary on 07768 167178, from the choir’s website at https://www.oldhamchoralsociety.org.uk/ or on the door.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

