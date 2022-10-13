Choir’s Concert of Remembrance

SADDLEWORTH Male Voice Choir presents its annual Concert of Remembrance on Saturday, November 12 at the Civic Hall in Uppermill.

The concert, starting at 7.30pm, will feature songs from their male voice and popular music repertoire.

Special guests are Dobcross Youth Band, under the direction of MD Seth Livingstone, who will play a selection of brass band favourites.

They will also take part in the Act of Remembrance which provides the opportunity for the local community to give thanks to those who have made the supreme sacrifice in two world wars and in more recent conflicts.

Tickets cost £12 and are available from David Davies on 07904 036682, from Saddleworth Museum, Uppermill Post Office or choir members.

