Christmas cheer comes to villages

SADDLEWORTH’S villages will shine brightly with Christmas cheer as light switch-ons and festive events take place across the area.

The first village to turn on its lights will be Dobcross on Saturday, November 27.

Dobcross Brass Monkeys will be playing from 5.30pm in the Square, with the switch-on at 6pm with special guest Father Christmas. This will be followed by the Christmas Quiz in the Band Club.

Also turning on their lights on Saturday, November 27 is Greenfield. Record-breaking Atlantic oarsman Frank Rothwell has accepted an invitation to switch on the lights in his home village.

The Saddleworth businessman will illuminate the tree on Chew Valley Road at 6pm.

On Sunday, November 28 it is the turn of Grotton. All are welcome to gather by the tree at the junction of Oldham Road and Grotton Hollow, with carols from 6pm and the switch-on at 6.30pm.

Springhead gets festive on Friday, December 3 as locals will meet at the junction of Ashbrook Road and Oldham Road at 6.30pm for carols and to see the tree illuminated.

Saturday, December 4 will see Delph switch on its lights at 5.30pm on trees outside The Swan Pub, King Street and Millgate Car Park. There will also be activities and market stalls throughout the day.

Meanwhile in Uppermill on Saturday, December 4 is the annual Winter Wonderland event with stalls, carols and a parade up the village high street from the Museum to the Square for the big switch-on at 5pm.

The Christmas spirt also comes to Lees on Saturday, December 4 at 4pm for their switch-on event at the Christmas Tree, which is at the junction of Mellor Street and Elliott Street (opposite Legends Pub).

On Sunday, December 5 Lees High Street will turn into a Christmas Market from 10am-4pm with many shops opening up along with independent stall holder holders. There will be festive food and drink, crafts, gifts and more as well as Oldham Band Lees playing carols.

Father Christmas will be visiting Denshaw on Sunday, December 5 to help out with their event, organised by Light Up Denshaw.

Festivities will start at 5pm outside the Oddfellows on Huddersfield Road, including a performance from Delph Band, before the switch-on at 6pm.

Also on Sunday, December 5 is the turn of Diggle, with their event taking place at their Christmas tree opposite Warth Mill from 4.45pm, including singing carols and the switch-on.

Elsewhere, Lydgate will light up their tree on Thursday, December 9. Locals can gather at the tree at the Crossroads of Oldham Road and Platting Road for carols and the switch-on at 6.15pm.

In Friezland there will be a Christmas lights switch-on and evening of festive music on Saturday, December 11 from 5pm at Christ Church Friezland.

Entertainment will be provided by Friezland Brass Band and Pennine Singers, with mulled wine and mine pies available to purchase. Free admission.

