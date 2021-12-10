Christmas cheer for The Christie

THERE was festive shopping and goodies at Uppermill Civic Hall at a Christmas Craft Fair, raising £992 for The Christie Charitable Fund.

The event, organised by Good Vibrations in aid of The Christie Allsorts, had to finish early due to the snow, but guests still flocked in earlier on.

There was a selection of arts and crafts stall, hot and cold snacks and entertainment from Good Vibrations Community Choir and Uppermill Brass Band.

There was also the chance to visit special guest Father Christmas in his grotto.

