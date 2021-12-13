Christmas Featured Lifestyle

Christmas comes to Greenfield with first markets at King WiIliam IV

Aimee Belmore December 13, 2021 No Comments

CHRISTMAS Markets came to Greenfield at the first event of its kind hosted by the King William IV pub.

The two-day events included a host of stalls selling confectionery by The Candy Stall, pet supplies from Sidney and Sapphire, door wreaths handmade by Angela Lilley, hats hand-knitted by Joyce Quinn, and bric-a-brac from St Mary’s charity shop.

And the outside bar offered a mouth-watering selection of festive food and drinks, including mulled wine, hot chocolate with Baileys, Cointreau or Tia Maria, Gluhwein, curry Bratwurst and hot pork and apple muffins.

