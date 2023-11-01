Christmas comes to Housing Units

COME and experience the magic of Christmas this year with Housing Units.

The furnishing retailer, welcomes you to visit its Christmas department so you can transform your home this festive season.

Explore their themes this season from traditional colour schemes and magical flourishes through to wild and bold tones

Nordic Naturals

A modern, stylish theme with bold oversized baubles and flowers cascading down the tree in luscious white, cream and gold ornaments with touches of black completed with pampas grass for a full warm look. Create an eye-catching display, with textured baubles and decorations, to add the extra special finishing touches.

Santa’s Sweet Shop

Excite your inner child with a sweet theme this Christmas. Including variations of pastel coloured candy canes, cupcake, macaroon, lolly pops; there’s so much choice! Santa’s Sweet Shop offers a modern and elegant twist to this popular theme, sparking feelings of happiness and Christmas fun.

Alpine Ambience

Bring the outdoors in, while creating a cosy feel to your space. Featuring accents of eucalyptus, paper decor, mistletoe and frosted decorations for a fresh, natural look, warmed with notes of green, gold, wool white and brown to create a cosy, luxury nature feeling.

A cosy, frosty theme, featuring winter animals, pinecones, large statement baubles, skis and wooden decorations. Including rich royal blues, Frosted cool blue, silver and copper to create a cool icy look that compliments the outdoors.

Fill your home with the sophisticated and luxurious tones of traditional red and green combined with luscious green and gold guaranteed to create a warm and cosy feel this christmas.

Find out more online: www.housingunits.co.uk/christmas

