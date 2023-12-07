Christmas Eve tractor run through Saddleworth to return

TRACTOR owners in Saddleworth will once again turn festive fundraisers this year.

Saddleworth Tractor Group will embark on another Christmas Eve run to raise vital funds for two charities.

The good causes chosen to benefit in 2023 are The Salvation Army and Oldham Foodbank.

A spokesperson for the group said: “I think you will all agree these are more than worthy causes and both are crucial to our community.

“Lots of behind-the-scenes activities and preparations are already in motion to ensure this Christmas Eve is going to be extra spectacular and magical.

“See you all on the big day, get your waving arms in training.”

More details about the route the tractors will take will be confirmed nearer the time on the Saddleworth Tractor Group’s Facebook page.

People are being encouraged to line the streets of the local villages as the farm vehicles parade through.

