Christmas gift ideas for the Home Mechanic

By Steve Berry

THE perfect present for the keen home-mechanic, a cordless impact wrench will shift any stubborn nut or bolt but is particularly useful for removing and replacing wheels.

I’ve been using and comparing devices from Ryobi and Erbauer for a variety of jobs on my 2010 Mazda MX-5; and while both impact wrenches have different characteristics and features, I have found it almost impossible to declare a favourite.

Both the Ryobi R18IW3-120S and the Erbauer EIW18-LI are 18V Cordless Impact Wrenches that use a brushless motor and Li-ion batteries. Maximum Torque-rating is 400Nm for the Ryobi and 240Nm for the Erbauer, which should be enough to shift the most stubborn of fastenings.

Both can be had for under £145 – including battery and charger – which makes these tools very affordable when compared to similar items from the likes of DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee where you can easily pay between £300 and £400 for similar levels of power.

HALFORDS provide the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Impact Wrench Starter Kit for just £142.99 which features the model mentioned and comes with a 2.0Ah battery, charger, three impact sockets (to cover most wheel nut sizes), a 1/4in hex adapter and a canvas carrying bag.

As with all Ryobi tools there is a three-year warranty available and the ONE+ battery can be used in a wide variety of compatible Ryobi tools.

The Ryobi R18IW3-120S has three speed settings so you can select for either precision work, added control to avoid damage to fasteners, or full power for those seized nuts.

The variable-speed trigger is very smooth in action and easily controllable, while the 3 LED lights on the front housing light up the working area nicely.

The wrench is well-balanced in the hand and feels as solidly-built as it looks with soft-rubber for the grip areas. There’s an aluminium front housing surrounding the 1/2in square drive which features a locking pin for easy socket fitment.

SCREWFIX are distributors for the Erbauer EIW18-LI Impact Wrench which can be had with a charger and 4.0Ah battery for just £134.97.

Although the Erbauer doesn’t come with a carrying bag or impact sockets, its 4.0Ah battery is twice the capacity of the Ryobi so full power should be available for more sustained periods.

The Erbauer EIW18-LI is only single-speed so getting used to the sensitive variable-speed trigger is a must. Like the Ryobi it has an electronic brake which stops the bit revolving as soon as the trigger is released.

There is a single LED work light and, like the Ryobi, the wrench feels well-made and on a par with more expensive models. It comes with a two-year guarantee.

The impact wrench uses Erbauer’s EXT battery system and is also compatible with their EXT EliteCell units. Both battery types incorporate a Keep Cool Technology for longer life and usability.

Although Erbauer’s model is rated at 240Nm of torque, compared to the Ryobi’s 400Nm, it managed to remove fairly rusty brake-calliper bolts on my car with great ease and saved me an enormous amount of time.

The Ryobi also had no problem removing similar bolts but it was a little more difficult to get the impact wrench in place as it is considerably longer, front to back, than the more compact Erbauer.

This isn’t a problem if you have the car on a two or four-post stand but, if like me, you usually work under your car while it sits on axle stands, then the smaller Erbauer comes into its own.

For anyone who enjoys working on vehicles at home (or at the trackside) then a cordless impact wrench is a great time (and knuckle) saver. Whether you’re simply changing a wheel or restoring a classic car, you’ll find yourself thinking “Why on earth did I not get one of these years ago?”

Both models featured here would make a brilliant Christmas present and there is very little to choose between them. The Ryobi, from Halfords, is packaged with some extras and a decent carrying bag. It also offers better maximum torque at 400Nm and is easier to control with 3 speeds and a smoother trigger action.

However, Screwfix’s Erbauer is slightly more flexible thanks to its more compact dimensions. It is also a little cheaper but comes with twice the battery capacity of the Ryobi. The lower torque rating of 240Nm shouldn’t be an issue for the DiYer – there are more expensive units available with less torque.

Whichever you choose you’ll be getting a good quality tool that should give years of service. So, wrench yourself away from this review and go grab a bargain. It will make someone very, very happy.

