Christmas is coming to Saddleworth – what’s on guide for lights switch-on events

SADDLEWORTH’S villages will shine brightly with Christmas cheer as light switch-ons and festive events take place across the area.

  • Greenfield Village: On Saturday, December 2 starting at 6pm at the Christmas Tree on Chew Valley Road near the bridleway. Boarshurst brass band will be playing festive music
  • Delph: Saturday, November 25
  • Uppermill: Saturday, December 2 following the Santa Dash. There will be a chance to sing Christmas carols before the lighting up of the tree at Uppermill Methodist Church
  • Dobcross: Saturday, December 2 at 6pm
  • Grotton: Sunday, December 3 at 5:30pm following the Christmas fair at the Pavilion between 3 and 5:30pm
  • Lydgate: Thursday December 5 at The White Hart inn at 6pm
  • Diggle: Saturday, December 9 at 5:30pm at the Diggle Hotel

