Christmas Quiz Time – courtesy of the Diggle and Delph Donkeys

DON your thinking cap to tackle these questions from quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys.
- What fruit is used to make a Christingle?
- A fictional land, always winter but never Christmas?
- A hot beverage drunk at Christmas?
- Children do this to see their presents?
- Mexican plant often associated with Christmas?
- Which of santa’s reindeer is the fastest?
- The first ghost seen by Scrooge?(first name)?
- The first televised Christmas broadcast in 1957?
- Tom Smith’s invention at Christmas?
- In the Christmas song what is the snowman’s name?
Click here to see the answers… CHRISTMAS QUIZ ANSWER SHEET