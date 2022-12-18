Christmas Quiz Time – courtesy of the Diggle and Delph Donkeys

DON your thinking cap to tackle these questions from quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys.

What fruit is used to make a Christingle? A fictional land, always winter but never Christmas? A hot beverage drunk at Christmas? Children do this to see their presents? Mexican plant often associated with Christmas? Which of santa’s reindeer is the fastest? The first ghost seen by Scrooge?(first name)? The first televised Christmas broadcast in 1957? Tom Smith’s invention at Christmas? In the Christmas song what is the snowman’s name?

