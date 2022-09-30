Church donation is boost for Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

A DONATION of £1294.07 has been made to Christian Aid’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal thanks to churches across Saddleworth.

The money was raised at the Whit Friday Processions of Witness and open-air service at the King George V Playing Fields in Uppermill this June. Eight churches held the collection as they came together to celebrate Pentecost: Saint Chad Saddleworth, Sacred Heart & Saint William, Uppermill Methodist, Ebenezer Congregational, Christ Church Friezland, Saint Anne Lydgate, Kilngreen Mission, and Holy Trinity Dobcross.

This year’s chosen charity was Christian Aid’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, and the funds will be spent on immediate relief and humanitarian aid for people in the war-torn country.

Representatives from the churches, along with Reverend Canon Sharon Jones and Reverend Ken McNally, gathered outside Holy Trinity Dobcross to present the cheque to Darren Staunton, church engagement and fundraising officer for Christian Aid.

