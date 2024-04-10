Church parishioners to stride out for charity

PARISHIONERS at a Lees church are inviting the local community to join them in a fundraising challenge.

St Edward’s Church is taking on the ‘Big CAFOD Walk’ on the afternoon of Sunday, April 28, by walking through the historic Castleshaw Valley in Delph.

The friends of the church are hoping to raise £1,000 to help support those who are living in poverty and deprivation.

The Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) works with local partners and communities across the world, responding to emergencies, promoting long-term development in poor countries and raising public awareness of the causes of poverty.

Anyone is welcome to join the group on the day, by meeting near the Castleshaw car park at 2pm.

If you cannot make it but would like to sponsor the group, donations can be made via this JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/stedwardsleesbigcafodwalk2024

For more information, email rigbyhelen@hotmail.com

