Churches and venues across Saddleworth open doors to help residents keep warm

CHURCHES and community venues across Saddleworth are opening their doors to help residents keep warm during the cost of living crisis.

The initiative has been put in place by Saddleworth Parish Council and Churches Together in Saddleworth, which brings together local churches with the aim to work ever more closely.

They are opening up our buildings to help those who cannot easily keep warm due to the challenges of the cost of living crisis.

Being cold can seriously damage your health so please come to these warm spaces where you will receive a warm welcome and a free hot drink.

UPPERMILL

Ebenezer Congregational Church: Second and fourth Tuesdays each month, 10am until 12noon

Sacred Heart Centre: Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 9.30am until 12.30pm

St Chad’s Parish Centre, Station Road: Saturday mornings, 9.30am until 12noon

Civic Hall, Lee Street: Fridays – November 18, 25, December 2 and 9, 9am until 12.30pm (use side door)

Methodist Centre: Thursdays from November 16, 11am until 2pm (use side door)

GREENFIELD

St Mary’s Church: Wednesdays, 1pm until 3pm

Methodist Church: Second and fourth Mondays each month, 2.30pm until 4pm

Christ Church, Friezland: Thursdays, 1pm until 4.30pm

DELPH

St Thomas Parish Church, Mondays: 10am until 12noon

Methodist Church (lower hall): Wednesdays, 1.30pm until 4.30pm

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

