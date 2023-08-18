Churches raise hundreds for good cause on Whit Friday

LOCAL churches helped to raise hundreds of pounds for the Saddleworth branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

The final total from this year’s charity collection on Whit Friday at the United Service in Uppermill was £607.98.

Adrian Green, from Uppermill Methodists, handed a cheque to Paddy Diamond, Chairman of the Saddleworth branch of the RBL. He was joined by Reverend Ken McNally, Uppermill Methodist Minister and Chaplain to the Saddleworth Branch of the RBL.

Also present were the standard bearer and representatives from the following churches: Christ Church Friezland, St Anne Lydgate, Uppermill Methodist, Ebenezer Uppermill, Family Church Saddleworth, Sacred Heart & St William, St Chad Saddleworth, Holy Trinity Dobcross and Kilngreen Mission Church.

The Royal British Legion provides financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, their families and dependants, as well as others in need.

Whit Friday was once again marked in the traditional way across Saddleworth, with hundreds taking part in annual walks and the Brass Band Contest.

