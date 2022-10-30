Civic service for Saddleworth Parish Council chair Pam

CIVIC dignitaries and other guests attended St Chad’s Church, Uppermill for the annual Civic Service conducted for Saddleworth Parish Council chair, Councillor Pam Byrne.

Those celebrating the occasion included visiting Chairmen and Mayors of Parish and Town Councils from Hebden Royd, Todmorden, Holme Valley and more.

Alongside The Worshipful Mayor of Oldham, Elaine Garry, was Alderman Wheeler and Deputy Lieutenants of Greater Manchester Anne Sykes and Darren Clarke.

Councillors of all political persuasions attended with Diggle Band providing the accompanying music.

Saddleworth Air Training Corps formed a Guard of Honour for guests and Standards were carried into and out of the Church in a formal procession.

The Service was led by Canon Sharon Jones, the Team Rector for the Church of England in Saddleworth. Afterwards, refreshments were enjoyed at the Civic Hall in Uppermill.

