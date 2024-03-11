Classic theme sweetens World Book Day at one Saddleworth school

A SADDLEWORTH primary school themed their World Book Day around a Roald Dahl classic.

Diggle School centred the celebration of books and reading on Thursday (March 7) around the famous story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The school’s friends group wrapped up hundreds of chocolate bars, some with golden tickets. Anyone who received one won a prize and those who didn’t got to choose two books.

A spokesperson for Diggle School said: “We were very lucky in that prizes were donated by Grandpa Greenes, Sally Harrison Crystals (stocked in Authentic Uppermill), Arty Explorers in Slaithwaite, The Entertainer in Oldham and Tesco Oldham.

“We think it was brilliant because children who aren’t usually enthusiastic readers were over the moon at choosing their own books.

“We’re passionate about reading at Diggle School but days like World Book Day make it a lot easier to get the children as passionate as we are!”

