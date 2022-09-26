Clean break with new journey for Rick

AFTER working in the automotive industry for more than 20 years, Greenfield-based Rick Suthers is now setting out on a new journey with his own company DX Mobile Valet.

Rick found himself propelled into a world of fast learning when he joined Steven Dronsfield at K&M Global in July 2019, following the management buyout from their former company Dronsfields Ltd.

His skills include sales, marketing, accounting, financial management, budgeting, human resources, health and safety, and environmental compliance to name a few.

He successfully founded and built K&M Global alongside Steven and his wife Jane into what will this year achieve a turnover in excess of £5 million.

Now K&M is on solid ground and seeing a market opportunity Rick decided the time had come to breakaway and form his own complimentary company DX Mobile Valet.

He is now servicing the needs of private individuals and fleet owners on site at their convenience with a full range of vehicle valeting services.

“Having learnt all the skills required to set up a new entity, it felt like a perfect time to break away and start my new venture,” Rick explained.

“I wanted to achieve the work life balance I’d always dreamed of for me and my dogs.”

“DX is actually named after my oldest dog Dexter, a seven-year-old French Bulldog who has been coming into work with me since he was a puppy.

“We offer a full range of valeting services to the private and commercial sector. The fact we are mobile means we are able to work around our clients’ busy schedules and clean their vehicles at their home or workplace.

“We have our own water and electricity built into our van, enabling us to work virtually anywhere.



“We have had a great start and have secured commercial contracts and many regular private clients.”

Steven, Managing Director of K&M Global, said: “I have worked with Rick for around 25 years and we have learnt a lot together.

“Now is the perfect time for him to branch off and develop his own business, having left us at K&M in an excellent condition. We will be working alongside Rick in his new venture.”

• Find out more about DX Mobile Valet on their website www.dxmobilevalet.co.uk or call 07555 381191.

