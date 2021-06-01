Clinical Negligence team comes of age at Pearson Solicitors

Advertorial feature for Pearson’s Solicitors

2021 is a celebratory year for Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers as it is 21 years since the Oldham law firm developed a medical negligence team – one of the first specialist teams outside Manchester.

Since then, they have represented thousands of clients and helped people get the compensation needed to get their lives back on track after medical incidents.

The team are also pleased to welcome a new member of staff Sheyma Alwail.

From headline making compensation cases worth over £6million through to pharmacy mix ups, each case Pearson deal with is dealt with by specialists and it has grown from a one man team to having ten people working solely on medical negligence claims.

“When we set up the medical negligence team we wanted to give local people a voice and a chance to get some answers following medical mistakes,” said solicitor John Pollitt, who founded the team.

“Since then the legal world has changed somewhat and we are now representing clients from all over the UK.

“We firmly believe patients are at least entitled to an explanation for any adverse outcome and give clear and comprehensive advice at the outset of cases.

“We aim to give a sense of justice but recognise that the primary motivation for bringing a clinical negligence claim is to improve patient safety and we work collaboratively with healthcare providers.”

Quite a lot has changed in the 21 years since the department was set up. Passing trade, while still relevant, has been replaced by the internet and google searches.

The team all firmly believe that holding the medical profession up to scrutiny has improved standards of care. Cases do not always proceed to court as NHS Resolution’ is committed, where appropriate, to early admission of liability and there is much more mediation and alternative dispute resolution to avert claims going to formal court proceedings.

As John says, it’s not about punishing anyone who makes a mistake but learning from it and he welcomes improved aspects of patient care, such as the NICE guidelines which covers recognition, diagnosis and early management for all patient treatments.

“While the work is demanding and challenging it is always fulfilling and we have been gratified by making a real difference to the lives of many people for the past 21 years,” he added.

The team is now headed up by solicitor, Jacqueline White, who is ready to embrace the challenges of the next 21 years and the changing legal landscape.

“We now have clients throughout the UK as we can meet via video conferences and with cases often settled out of court things are very different in 2021,” she said.

“We find clients shop around for advice, but our recommendations and reputation, as well as our passion for improvements in patient care mean we are trusted by hundreds of patients and their families every year.”

Before joining Pearson Sheyma worked at national law firm Slater and Gordon and enjoys building an understanding of what her clients are going through and the difficulties they’ve faced following medical incidents or accidents.

“Sheyma will be a welcome addition to the team as we grow and develop and continue to provide sensitive professional advice in complex clinical cases,” Jacqueline said.

‘Sheyma added: I’m delighted to be a part of the clinical negligence team.

“The emphasis on client care, charity work and giving back to the community is what attracted me to Pearson and I can’t wait to go on this journey with the team.”

• For advice on all medical negligence issues the Pearson team are here to help. They are at the end of a telephone for a quick chat and free initial advice to see if you have a case going forward.

Call 0161 785 3500 or email enquiries@pearsonlegal.co.uk

