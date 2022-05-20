Lifestyle

Co-op gets behind Dr Kershaw’s new Rose to Remember appeal

Aimee Belmore May 20, 2022 No Comments

DR KERSHAW’S has launched a new ‘Rose to Remember’ summer appeal to give the community the opportunity to dedicate a rose plaque to their loved ones.

Each rose plaque dedication costs £5 and by purchasing a plaque you will be contributing to patients’ care at the Hospice and in their own homes.

For each dedication, a bespoke designed rose plaque will be placed in the Hospice’s garden for a special day of reflection.

Those making a dedication of over £25, will also receive a special Rose to Remember pin badge.

Darren Ramsden Rose to Remember Dr Kershaws

Appeal supporters will be invited to visit for the official Rose to Remember Open Garden Day on Saturday, July 3 from 11am-3pm, to see the display of plaques and stroll around Dr Kershaw’s newly landscaped garden.

There will also be performances from Dr Kershaw’s Hospice Choir, a visit their Café K for a cream tea or take a look around some of the stalls set up for the day.

Lillie Winterbottom, Community Fundraising Team Leader at Dr Kershaw’s added: “Whether remembering those you have lost or simply showing your support for our Hospice, your kindness and generosity will help to create a carpet of colour around our Hospice gardens at the same time as honouring your loved one’s memory.

“By dedicating a rose you will make a difference to the patients in our care. Your £5 could provide a good night’s sleep, helping towards a patient’s freshly laundered bedlinen, a £15 dedication could help a love one left behind by providing bereavement support and £30 could help towards the comfort of personal care in a patient’s own home.”

To find out more or to order your Rose to Remember visit www.drkh.org.uk/rosetoremember or contact the Hospice’s Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984 or fundraising@drkh.org.uk

• Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas.

To find out more, visit www.drkh.org.uk or call the Hospice on 0161 624 2727.

