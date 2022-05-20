Co-op gets behind Dr Kershaw’s new Rose to Remember appeal

DR KERSHAW’S has launched a new ‘Rose to Remember’ summer appeal to give the community the opportunity to dedicate a rose plaque to their loved ones.

Each rose plaque dedication costs £5 and by purchasing a plaque you will be contributing to patients’ care at the Hospice and in their own homes.

For each dedication, a bespoke designed rose plaque will be placed in the Hospice’s garden for a special day of reflection.

Those making a dedication of over £25, will also receive a special Rose to Remember pin badge.

Appeal supporters will be invited to visit for the official Rose to Remember Open Garden Day on Saturday, July 3 from 11am-3pm, to see the display of plaques and stroll around Dr Kershaw’s newly landscaped garden.

There will also be performances from Dr Kershaw’s Hospice Choir, a visit their Café K for a cream tea or take a look around some of the stalls set up for the day.

Lillie Winterbottom, Community Fundraising Team Leader at Dr Kershaw’s added: “Whether remembering those you have lost or simply showing your support for our Hospice, your kindness and generosity will help to create a carpet of colour around our Hospice gardens at the same time as honouring your loved one’s memory.

“By dedicating a rose you will make a difference to the patients in our care. Your £5 could provide a good night’s sleep, helping towards a patient’s freshly laundered bedlinen, a £15 dedication could help a love one left behind by providing bereavement support and £30 could help towards the comfort of personal care in a patient’s own home.”

To find out more or to order your Rose to Remember visit www.drkh.org.uk/rosetoremember or contact the Hospice’s Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984 or fundraising@drkh.org.uk

• Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas.

To find out more, visit www.drkh.org.uk or call the Hospice on 0161 624 2727.

