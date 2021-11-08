Coffee afternoons back on the table at Christ Church Friezland

RAISE a glass – or rather as mug and a cake – as the popular Coffee Afternoons have restarted at Christ Church Friezland following a break during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every Thursday from 2pm-4pm, visitors can tuck into a mouth-watering array of cakes and biscuits as well as tea and coffee at the church.

The first session in about 18 months was held in September and now the team is looking forward to welcoming more people over the coming weeks.

Duncan Ross, one of the organisers, said: “People are returning and some people who haven’t been before have come in. We have a weekly contingent but it’s nice to see new faces too.

“We accept some people are wary about coming back but we’ve made everything as safe as possible and look forward to welcoming everyone.

“Some people come along to chat and enjoy the company of others at the Chatter and Natter table.

“Others come for a break from a busy work or home life and just need a quiet place to relax.”

The Chatter and Natter table, part of a national initiative, encourages visitors to sit together, talk and reduce loneliness.

The scheme was launched in 2017 by Lees-based Alexandra Hoskyn, who wanted to be able to enjoy some interaction in a café while looking after her young son.

Money from the Coffee Afternoons goes to church funds, which have been impacted by the lack of events and fundraising during the pandemic.

Duncan added: “Covid has had a huge impact. We’ve not been able to do our usual fundraising for the church.

“The big event is the Whit Friday Band Contest, which was cancelled for the last two years.

“We’re really hoping as things start up again properly that next year will be a bumper year.”

The church is also opening its doors once more on Thursday mornings for the Friezland Little Lights mums and tots group.

The sessions run from 10am-11.30am for pre-school age children and include an inside bouncy castle, toys, a crafting area, story-time and nursery rhymes. There is also a safe space for 0-1 year olds.

Pre-prepared snacks and drinks are available for the children, and volunteers use hand sanitizer, wipes and masks to ensure the sessions are Covid safe.

Currently, sessions are limited to 30 adults and two children per adult and spots must be booked in advance.

A £5 donation to enter is suggested, with the money going to church funds.

For more information visit the Facebook page: littlelightsfriezland or contact Elaine on 07764 658349.

