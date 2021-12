THERE was coffee, cake and Christmas cheer at a Coffee Morning hosted by the Friends of Saddleworth Museum.

Guests enjoyed refreshments and a catch up with friends at the event in the canal side gallery at the museum in Uppermill.

There was also the monthly 200+ Club lottery draw and a special raffle with extensive prizes, which raised more than £50 for the museum.

Please could the winners bring their tickets and collect their prizes from the museum (open 1pm-4pm any afternoon):

