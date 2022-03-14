College helps rugby starlet Jack to score with studies

ASHTON Sixth Form College has created a bespoke timetable for Jack Sinfield to allow him to combine a career in professional rugby league and studying for his A Levels.

Jack, 17, a first-year student studying business, economics and maths, recently made his professional debut for Leeds Rhinos only months after leaving Saddleworth School.

Grasscroft-based Jack, son of rugby league legend Kevin, was had a special schedule formulated by the college’s assistant principal of aspirations and achievement to allow him to continue his studies and train with Rhinos.

The dedication Jack, who began playing for Saddleworth Rangers aged seven, has shown to study A Levels while training is commendable, but has not come without its challenges.

Jack said: “I found it difficult at first to cope with doing both my work and rugby, but I’ve got used to it now and I’ve been able to find a balance, so I have some spare time to do things I want to do.”

Sheridan Lewis, assistant principal of aspirations and achievements, added: “This is quite an amazing achievement for someone of his age.

“He is playing top level, elite rugby while also managing to study for three A Levels. His debut with Leeds Rhinos was inspiring.”

