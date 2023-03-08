Colts Almost Complete With Bowen and Muff

Words: Hayley Bromley, Images: Ian Charles

BELLE Vue have edged closer to completing their 2023 National Development League side with the addition of Luke Muff and Paul Bowen.

They join captain Jack Smith, Sam Hagon, Freddy Hodder and Matt Marson at the National Speedway Stadium in our ‘Cool Running’ Colts for this year.

35-year-old Muff made his British Speedway debut with Mildenhall in 2021 and remained with the West Row outfit for two seasons, before enthusiastically approaching Belle Vue for a spot this year.

Belle Vue boss Mark Lemon said: “It’s been a few weeks while we waited to put the final pieces of our NDL team together but I think supporters will be happy with our efforts.

“We’re very happy to hand Luke his Belle Vue debut. His enthusiasm to join this club was second to none and that’s exactly what we like to see. We want riders who want to ride for us in our teams.

“He’s a late starter to Speedway, although the experience he will have gained with Mildenhall the last two years bodes well and we look forward to having Luke in our side.

“Paul Bowen is a man who needs no introduction at the National Speedway Stadium and in fact needs no introduction at all.

“He is quiet a character and Belle Vue, and British Speedway, are delighted to welcome Paul back to Manchester”.“

Tickets for all 2023 fixtures are now available to pre-book online at bellevue-speedway.com, and our season gets underway on Monday, March 20 with the Peter Craven Memorial.

