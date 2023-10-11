‘Comics’ warned not to flood gritter naming competition

OLDHAM Council has warned off ’40-odd-year-old ‘comics’’ who are bombarding a competition to name new gritters.

Schoolchildren have been asked to christen six additions to the authority’s fleet, with past winners including Brad Grit, Gritiana Grande, Snowbee One Kenobi, Nick Gritshaw, Leonardo de-ice-io and Basil Salty.

When local lad and radio host Grimshaw heard about the gritter being named after him, he admitted he was “well up for” riding it.

Entrants are officially only meant to be aged four-11 but a number of older people have been submitting suggestions.

But they have not gone down well with the council, who said: “Just a reminder – our name the gritter comp is for schoolchildren, not 40-odd-year-old ‘comics’ who think they have come up with a ‘funny’ name.

“Believe me, we’ve heard them all before – and they were boring the first time round.”

When launching the competition, Councillor Chris Goodwin, Oldham’ Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said: “Oldham Council was one of the first local authorities in the country to name its gritting fleet and since then, many others have followed our lead.

“In the past we’ve always run the competition as a bit of fun and it’s really captured the imagination of our young people – one year every member of a school class entered.

“So please urge your children to get their thinking caps on and send in some names.”

Entres must be submitted via https://www.oldham.gov.uk/name_a_gritter – including your child’s details and how you can be contacted.

The closing date for entries is Friday, November 3, at 11.59pm and the winning entries will be chosen by a panel of councillors and council officers.

Winners will be invited down to the Moorhey Street depot to have their photo taken with the gritter they have named.

