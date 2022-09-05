Community contributions sought for new church boiler

HOLY Trinity Church, Dobcross is seeking community support as it looks to spend £20,000 on a new gas boiler.

Church Treasurer Peter Whiffin explained: “After 45 years of service the gas boiler responsible for heating the main body of the church has failed its gas safety test and being obsolete has been isolated and condemned.

“Having taken advice from specialist church heating advisors, there are two ways forward with either method contributing significantly to a reduction in our carbon emissions; an Air Source Heat Pump – budget £91,000 – or a Hydrogen Ready Gas Boiler – budget of £20,000.

“We will be moving forward with the Hydrogen Ready Gas Boiler option with capital costs of approximately £20,000 which carries less operational and financial risk.

“Whilst the church can afford this significant expense it will clearly reduce monies available to keep the fabric of the building in a good state of repair.

“Consequently, we are seeking additional donations towards the costs.”

Please make any cheques payable to ‘Holy Trinity Church Dobcross PCC’ and send to the church treasurer at 22 Nudger Green, Dobcross, Saddleworth OL3 5AW.

Or you can donate by ebanking (Sort Code: 09 01 53; Account No: 61104286).

For more information, contact Peter Whiffin on 01457 872386.

