Community good deeds pledge marks 20th anniversary for Springhead’s Aspect IT

SPRINGHEAD-based tech firm Aspect IT is celebrating two decades in business by completing 20 deeds to positively impact the lives of those in the community.

And the company is already halfway through its initiative, with those benefiting including Oldham Foodbank, Age UK Oldham and Pennine Animal Rescue.

Peter Dorotiak, a director for Aspect IT, commented: “We’ve always been passionate about giving back and making a positive change so the 20 Good Deeds initiative felt like the perfect way to celebrate the huge milestone that is our 20th anniversary.”

Aspect IT started the initiative last summer by designing and providing free marketing material (business cards, flyers, posters) for voluntary group ‘Huddersfield to Ukraine Humanitarian Aid’.

In September, their second good deed saw them donate much-needed items to Oldham Foodbank.

For good deed three, they gave IT equipment to Age UK Oldham, delivering and setting it up in the Chadderton Over Sixties Centre for the charity’s volunteers and older people to use.

World Kindness Day in November saw the firm donate food and cleaning supplies to Pennine Pen Animal Rescue before good deed five was sponsoring and attending a charity ball held by Pennine Mencap, which provides opportunities for adults with learning difficulties in Oldham and Tameside.

After seeing how successful the materials provided to ‘Huddersfield to Ukraine Humanitarian Aid’ were, Aspect IT provided the group with additional materials as their good deed six.

A festive boost was provided for good deed seven in the form of donations to Tameside East Foodbank, as well as selection boxes for children visiting The Together Centre, a charity supporting people in Tameside.

Aspect IT kicked the New Year off with their ninth good deed of donating essential baby items, including nappy bags and formula milk, to The Crib Oldham.

Good deed 10 was extra special as the team marked the halfway point of their challenge and also had the opportunity to send Peter on a trip to Ukraine to help ‘Huddersfield to Ukraine Humanitarian Aid’.

He helped the voluntary group deliver presents to children who had been left orphaned due to the ongoing war.

Peter said: “When I was asked if I’d like to join the group on their trip, I jumped at the opportunity. Just a few weeks later I had booked and paid for my travel and was on my way!

“It was an absolute pleasure to join them. I witnessed first-hand the positive change the group’s efforts have on those affected by the war and to say it was incredibly touching is an understatement.”

Continuing their aim to ‘create positive change, one good deed at a time’, the firm is now in gear for their next 10 challenges.

Alysha Pritchard, Marketing Executive, said: “We’ve come across so many amazing charities, groups and individuals while carrying out these good deeds and our eyes have been opened to the inspiring work carried out by people in our community.

“We can’t wait to see where the reminder of our journey takes us and who else we’ll meet and support along the way.”

Aspect IT was founded in 2003 by directors and IT professionals Ian Howarth and Peter Dorotiak. The firm provides an array of services including general IT Support as well as IT Consultancy, Cloud Services, Software Development, VoIP Services, Web Design and Social Media Management to businesses across the north of England.

Peter plays a significant role in the software development side, building bespoke systems and websites for clients to streamline their business processes.

Ian manages the IT support side, delivering first line response to clients and providing technical assistance.

