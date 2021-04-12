Community invited to join in Captain Tom 100 challenge to help Mahdlo Youth Zone

MAHDLO Youth Zone is calling on the community to join them in tackling the Captain Tom 100 challenge to celebrate the veteran’s life and legacy as well as raise funds for their centre.

The challenge has been organised by the Captain Tom Foundation to celebrate his achievements of raising £38.9 million for the NHS as well as to invite participants to fundraise for their favourite charity.

The challenge will take place from Friday, April 30 – which would have the 100th birthday of Captain Tom who died in February – until Bank Holiday Monday, May 3.

Everyone is invited to join in anywhere over Captain Tom’s birthday weekend by creating a challenge around the number 100.

Mahdlo is looking for 100 people, businesses, schools or groups of friends to get behind the challenge in their name and raise £10,000 to help provide support services and activities for young people across the borough.

Claire Crossfield, from Mahdlo, said: “All we are asking is people dream up a Captain Tom 100 challenge based around the number 100.

“It doesn’t matter what you choose to do – a 100-minute sponsored silence, hop on one leg 100 times, bake and sell 100 cakes, run, walk or swim 100 miles, ask people to donate for your birthday, or simply donate £100.

“£10,000 seems a high target but if 100 people each raise £100 it’s achievable.

“Captain Tom left an incredible legacy for the NHS Charities – you too can create your own legacy for the young people of Oldham.”

Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Tom’s daughter, said: “We are so grateful for the incredible support since my father started his record-breaking fundraising walk and that his message of hope was shared with the world.

“Captain Tom was very proud to be able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation.

“We know he would love the idea of inviting everyone to get involved and share their Captain Tom 100 so together we can ensure ‘Tomorrow will be a good day’.”

Share your pictures and videos of your challenge on social media using the official hashtag #CaptainTom100.

To take on the challenge in aid of Mahdlo, find out more at www.mahdloyz.org/captaintom100, email Claire on events@mahdloyz.org or call 0161 624 0111.

Find out more about the challenge, get ideas, or buy an official Captain Tom 100 t-shirt online: CaptainTom100.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

