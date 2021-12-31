Community policing meeting called in Grotton to help take action against crime

A MEETING is being held in Grotton to discuss launching a community crime watch group for the area and find effective ways to tackle rising incidents.

The event on Wednesday, January 5 has been organised by Alicia Marland, Liberal Democrat candidate for Saddleworth West and Lees Ward, and will be attended by ward councillors Mark Kenyon and Sam Al Hamdani.

Alicia said: “There have been further incidents of crime in Saddleworth with more reports in the Grotton, Springhead and Lees area. These incidents have included reports of suspicious vehicles, car theft, breaks in and damage to property by burning out lock barrels.

“A community policing group is a very effective way to tackle these incidents and report directly into the police so I’m delighted that many residents have shown an interest in creating a community crime watch group for the village.

“So residents are given the opportunity to understand what is involved, I’ve invited the police representative for Saddleworth to the meeting at The Pavilion on Station Road at 7pm.

“Also attending to give advice will be the Greenfield co-ordinator who set up a successful scheme several years ago which has been very proactive in reducing crime levels in their village.

“The more residents that are involved, the more intelligence can be circulated, the more action we can take and together we can make a difference.”

For further information email Alicia at a.marland2203@gmail.com or call her on 07766 107437.

