Community spirit brings Grotton Pavilion facelift

THE community came together helped by the generosity of the Co-op and Dulux to give Grotton Pavilion a well-deserved lick of paint and makeover.

Over two days, a band of local residents worked hard to clean, sand down and repaint the main hall of the community Pavilion on Station Road.

The volunteers were fed and watered by a kind donation from the team at Grotton’s Co-op and paint for the job was donated by Dulux.

Two Grotton Residents Association committee members liaised with the Co-op and Dulux and were thrilled to secure their support and generous donations – even more so when Co-op staff also agreed to help with the painting.

Sue Hodgkiss, committee member, said: “It’s heartening to see companies giving back to the community and the Co-op and Dulux really delivered on their pledge to support us – hot drinks and snacks and gallons of paint plus brushes and rollers too.”

The community painting effort comes hot on the heels of the good news that Oldham’s Council will be renewing the site’s lease for 25 years.

Delighted Alicia Marland, who has been GRA’s Chair for 21 years, said: “The committee, the council, past and present councillors have worked hard to ensure the continuation of the Pavilion and its lease, and we are pleased that this is now in the final stages of acceptance.”

GRA’s AGM is on Thursday, October 7, starting at 7.30pm at the Pavilion. All welcome. Items on the agenda include forming a new committee to maintain the Pavilion and organising fundraising events for the community. The next big event at the spruced-up Pavilion is Bonfire Night on Saturday, November 6.

If you’re looking for a room to hire for an upcoming event, consider the newly decorated Grotton Pavilion. More information and contact details can be found on Facebook: www.facebook.com/GrottonPavilion1

