Companies pledge support for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team

TWO kind-hearted companies have pledged their support to help volunteers from Oldham Mountain Rescue Team.

Last year, the heroes of our hills took delivery of a new minibus to replace their old vehicle, which had failed its MOT.

The new minibus is now being modified by specialist vehicle converters North Fire so it is fit for purpose for the team.

“A big thank you to the North Fire team for their support on this project and we will keep our supporters updated with the progress,” said OMRT’s leader Rob Tortoishell.

In addition, Royton-based Best Food Logistics – which supplies some of the country’s best-known restaurant chains – gave a “substantial” donation of items including bottled water, paper towels and cleaning products.

Rob added: “The team is almost entirely funded by generous public donations such as these, and we could not keep the team running without this type of support.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

