Company pleads guilty to failing to provide safe care

A CARE provider in Oldham has been ordered to pay over £23,000 following an incident which contributed to an 85-year-old woman’s death.

Oakdene Care Home Limited, which runs Oakdene Care Home in Lees, pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe care and treatment, resulting in avoidable harm to Joan Taylor while she was a resident at the care home.

Oakdene Care Home Limited was fined £10,000 and ordered to pay £12,915.88 prosecution costs, plus a £170 victim surcharge at Tameside Magistrates Court on 23 April in a prosecution brought by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Oakdene Care Home is a residential care home providing personal and nursing care for up to 32 people.

Mrs Taylor arrived at Oakdene Care Home on 2 June 2014, her medical conditions included vascular dementia and heart disease. In addition, her right leg was amputated above the knee.

On Saturday 17 February 2018, Mrs Taylor was about to be transferred from a bath chair hoist to a wheelchair by two staff members when she fell onto the floor. Mrs Taylor sustained multiple cuts and bruises and was later confirmed to have broken her jaw.

As a result of her fall, Mrs Taylor was admitted to the Royal Oldham Hospital on 17 February 2018 and passed away in hospital four days later.

Sheila Grant, CQC’s head of inspection for adult social care, said: “This is a distressing case and my sympathies are with everyone affected by Joan Taylor’s death.

“Mrs Taylor had every right to expect safe care at Oakdene Care Home. Oakdene Care Home Limited has a specific legal duty to ensure care and treatment is provided safely at the home. However, it failed to properly risk assess in relation to moving and handling Mrs Taylor or make sure staff were suitably trained, and therefore had the necessary competence to provide care and treatment safely.

“The majority of care providers do an excellent job. However, when a provider puts people in its care at risk of harm, we take action to hold it to account and protect people.

“We hope this prosecution reminds care providers that they must always ensure people’s safety and manage risks to their wellbeing.”

