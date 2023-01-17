COMPETITION: Roachford ready to show just why he is a star

ONE OF the most familiar voices of the past 35 years will show a local audience just why he is a star.

More than three decades after the release of single Cuddly Toy – which came way back in 1988 – Roachford’s dulcet tones are still regularly heard on the airwaves.

Now he is bringing them much closer to home with a show at Holmfirth’s Picturedrome on Friday, February 24.

Despite the worldwide success of Cuddly Toy, there is much more to Andrew Roachford’s talents.

He has released 10 studio albums and several greatest hits collections, has been sought-after as a songwriter by the likes of Michael Jackson, Joss Stone and Chaka Khan and consistently toured on his own and with contemporaries including Terence Trent D’Arby and The Christians.

For the past nine years, he has been part of Mike and the Mechanics, recording with Mike Rutherford’s post-Genesis band and playing live with them across the world.

In 2019, he received an MBE for Services to Music. When the Princess Royal asked him what he does, he replied: “I try to evoke emotions from people through music.”

His album Twice In A Lifetime echoes those words and it is the sound of someone at the top of their game, of one who knows his craft inside and out.

Produced by Jimmy Hogarth, who has previously worked with Paolo Nutini, Duffy and Amy Winehouse, and featuring several members of Winehouse’s band as well as a duet with Beverley Knight, the album can be summed up in five words – when he sings, you listen.

Support on the night comes from highly-rated New Orleans-born, now London-based, soul artist Acantha Lang.

*TICKETS for Roachford at Holmfirth Picturedrome on Friday, February 24 are priced £20 and are available online at www.picturedrome.net/tickets/Roachford/20230224.htm.

WIN TICKETS

However, YOU can win a pair by answering this very simple question – what is Roachford’s first name?

E-mail your answer to gemma@ggcmedia.co.uk by Friday, February 10 and a winner will be selected at random.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

